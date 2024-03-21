Erin Krakow Went to College with a Fellow Hallmark Channel Star!

A fun fact about When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow: she went to college with another Hallmark Channel star!

During a retrospective on the movies she’s made with Hallmark Channel, Erin opened up about her connection with another co-star.

Keep reading to find out more…

Both Erin and Luke Macfarlane went to The Juilliard School together!

The two Hallmark Channel actors, who starred in Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen together, attended at the same time.

She spoke about making Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen together, saying, “This was really fun because Luke Macfarlane and I went to college together in New York, and he was an upperclassman, so I looked up to him, but we didn’t really get to work together in school. But it was a lot of fun to get to work together on this movie and reminisce about our time at school and just become closer pals. He’s a really great guy.”

Erin was one of Luke‘s co-stars from the network who sent her congrats after he welcomed his first baby.