Ludacris Hosting iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024, Beyonce Receiving Innovator Award!

Ludacris is hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The 46-year-old rapper will host and perform at the upcoming awards show, airing live on Monday (April 1) from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

“I’m looking forward to hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and sharing the stage with some of the best in music,” he said in a statement, adding: “It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won’t want to miss.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Beyoncé will get the Innovator Award at this year’s show to celebrate her influence on pop culture, her various creative risks throughout her career, and her ability to “successfully transform [her] music,” via a press release.

The honor will arrive two days after her upcoming ninth studio album, Act II: Cowboy Carter.

Find out who is nominated for the awards this year!