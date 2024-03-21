Showtime Axes Neil Patrick Harris' 'Uncoupled' Season 2 After Saving It From Netflix Cancelation

It’s been over a year since we’ve last had an update on the second season on Uncoupled.

The Neil Patrick Harris-starring series was saved by Showtime after Netflix canceled the rom-com drama, but now, they won’t be moving forward with it after all.

Deadline reports that the network has decided not to move forward with the second season ahead of filming, which was set to begin in May, following a delay due to the strikes.

10 scripts were reportedly mostly written, after Showtime was working to redevelop the series in order for it to fit into their network’s sensibilities.

The series starred Neil as Michael, who thought his life was perfect until his partner (Tuc Watkins) blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

Uncoupled was created by Sex and the City‘s Darren Star and Modern Family‘s Jeffrey Richman. It also starred Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.

