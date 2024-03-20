Top Stories
Megan Fox Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done, Explains Why She Married Brian Austin Green, &amp; So Much More

Megan Fox Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done, Explains Why She Married Brian Austin Green, & So Much More

Mar 20, 2024 at 1:36 pm
By JJ Staff

'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence, Booked on Felony Charge (Report)

'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence, Booked on Felony Charge (Report)

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn‘s husband Christian Richard was arrested on a domestic violence related charge, according to new reports.

The pair married in 2019 and the wedding was shown during a season of Selling Sunset. They have a child together named Christian Georges Dumontet, 3,.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday (March 19) wearing a bathrobe.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a public information officer told Page Six. “The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”

He’s currently in custody, and was apparently charged with a felony of assault with a deadly weapon, TMZ reports.

As we said above, their relationship was documented on Selling Sunset. Christine is no longer a cast member on the show.

Stay tuned as we learn more.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christian Richard, Christine Quinn