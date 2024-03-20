'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence, Booked on Felony Charge (Report)

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn‘s husband Christian Richard was arrested on a domestic violence related charge, according to new reports.

The pair married in 2019 and the wedding was shown during a season of Selling Sunset. They have a child together named Christian Georges Dumontet, 3,.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday (March 19) wearing a bathrobe.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a public information officer told Page Six. “The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”

He’s currently in custody, and was apparently charged with a felony of assault with a deadly weapon, TMZ reports.

As we said above, their relationship was documented on Selling Sunset. Christine is no longer a cast member on the show.

