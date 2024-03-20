Why Is Beyoncé Wearing 'Beyincé' Sash in 'Cowboy Carter' Photo? Name Meaning Revealed!

Beyoncé has some fans confused with her latest photo!

The superstar shared a new limited edition exclusive vinyl cover for her forthcoming album, Cowboy Carter, due out on March 29, which features the star wearing a sash that reads “Beyincé.”

While some fans thought it was a mistake, there’s actually a meaning behind that!

Keep reading to find out more…

Her mother, Tina Knowles, revealed a few years ago the true origins of their family name.

During the In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast, via People, she shared that “Beyoncé” is actually her maiden name.

“A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name. My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names.”

She went on to say that several people in her family have the “Beyoncé” last name.

Due to a clerical error, others, including her brother and his children, now have “Beyincé” as their surname.

“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E,” she said, before explaining why some family members spell the name differently.

“It’s interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, ‘Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it’s all these different spellings. And my mom’s reply to me was like, ‘That’s what they put on your birth certificate.’”

“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?’ And she said, ‘I did one time. The first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn’t get birth certificates.”

She added that it “must’ve been horrible” for her own mother to “not to even be able to have her children’s names spelled correctly.”

“So we all have different spelling. People don’t even put the two together and know that’s the same name.”

Find out which 2016 incident the upcoming album is seemingly inspired by.

Listen to the episode…