Top Stories
Megan Fox Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done, Explains Why She Married Brian Austin Green, &amp; So Much More

Megan Fox Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done, Explains Why She Married Brian Austin Green, & So Much More

Mar 20, 2024 at 1:16 pm
By JJ Staff

Shakira Opens Up About Being a Single Mother, Break-Up From Gerard Pique & Whether She'll Find Love Again

Continue Here »

Shakira Opens Up About Being a Single Mother, Break-Up From Gerard Pique & Whether She'll Find Love Again

Shakira is opening up about her world.

The superstar joined Zane Lowe in Miami to discuss her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

During the conversation, Shakira talked about the process of creating the project, her new life as a single mother after her split with Gerard Pique, her sons (who make a special appearance on the album) and learning to trust.

Click through to see the highlights of their conversation…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Music, Shakira, Slideshow, Zane Lowe