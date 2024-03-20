Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Split, Reason Why Explained (Report)

Just a few weeks after Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen seemingly broke up and got back together, they now might have split up again.

The 49-year-old reality star and 33-year-old son of NBA star Michael Jordan first sparked split rumors when they unfollowed each other on social media. However, they later re-followed one another and were seen on Valentine’s Day together. During The Traitors reunion, which aired just a few weeks ago on Peacock, they confirmed they were still together.

Head inside to see what a source just shared…

Now, on Wednesday (March 20), a new report has emerged, suggesting they have broken up once again.

“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show. She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life,” a source told ET. The source shared that they ended things amicably and could be friends in the future.

“Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her,” the insider added.

If you don’t know, Larsa and Marcus were first rumored to be seeing each other in December 2022.

