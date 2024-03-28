Alex Pettyfer Says Henry Cavill Saved His Life on Set of 'Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

Alex Pettyfer revealed a situation where he was saved by his costar Henry Cavill while filming The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

The actors share the screen in the forthcoming movie, which premieres on April 19.

During a recent interview, Alex sang Henry‘s praises and reflected on working with him. In the process, he recalled a moment when the actor saved his life on set.

“He saved me from falling off a boat,” Alex told ET. “I nearly drowned! So I can officially say I’ve been saved by Henry.”

Alex added that he was “very grateful” to work with Henry.

“It was an amazing honor, by the way, to be on this film with you because it’s a learning curve to see how a number one treats everyone in the cast and crew,” Alex told Henry. “I got an email two weeks before I started filming from this man saying, ‘I’m excited to collaborate with you.’”

He added that “Henry has a way about him where it’s about the quality and about coming together and there is no hierarchy. He brings a humbleness to the set with everyone.”

