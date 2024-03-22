Henry Cavill, Henry Golding, & Eiza Gonzalez Step Out to Promote 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' in London

Henry Cavill, Henry Golding, and Eiza Gonzalez are kicking off the press tour for their new movie!

The three stars attended the photo call for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Friday (March 22) held at HMS Belfast in London, England.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Alex Pettyfer, Cary Elwes, Babs Olusanmokun, and Hero Finnes Tiffin.

Director Guy Ritchie and producer Jerry Bruckheimer also attended the photo call.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the film’s synopsis: Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare hits theaters on April 19 - watch the trailer here!

FYI: Eiza is wearing a Suzie Turner Couture outfit with Aquazzura shoes, and Cartier jewelry.

