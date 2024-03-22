'Heartbreak High' Season 2 Cast Revealed - 13 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 New Stars Join

Heartbreak High returns for a second season in April!

The Australian drama is a Netflix remake of the original 90s series of the same name and has won a 2023 International Emmy Award for Kids: Live-Action for it’s first season.

In season two, which premieres April 11th, all our heroes are back for Term Two at the “lowest ranking school in the district.” But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher and a mystery assailant, throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High. Yep… It’s Term 2 bitches, and it’s more chaotic than ever.

For the upcoming season, there will be some new faces joining the fray, along with many returning characters.

