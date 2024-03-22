Adam Sandler Reportedly Developing Sequel for a Fan-Favorite Movie, According to Costar

Adam Sandler is reportedly developing a sequel to one of his most popular movies, according to one of his costars.

The 57-year-old actor has starred in a multitude of movies over the course of his career, but fans are sure to be thrilled to learn about the latest development.

Keep reading to find out more…

During an interview on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan, Christopher McDonald teased that a sequel to 1996′s Happy Gilmore was in the works. If you forgot, Christopher played Shooter McGavin in the golf movie, which also starred Julie Bowen and the late Carl Weathers. Adam brought the titular character to life.

“I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this.’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How ’bout that,’ [and] he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2,” Christopher said, adding, “Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, d-mmit.”

We will of course let you know if we learn more about the potential sequel.

Earlier this year Adam paid tribute to Carl following his death.