Top Stories
Lala Kent Responds to Rumors of Friendship-Ending Fight with Ariana Madix at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Lala Kent Responds to Rumors of Friendship-Ending Fight with Ariana Madix at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals 2 Big Roles That He Nearly Booked, Including an Acclaimed Musical

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals 2 Big Roles That He Nearly Booked, Including an Acclaimed Musical

'Supernatural' Secrets, Including Scrapped Spinoffs (1 Caused Drama) &amp; the Role Jensen Ackles Auditioned For

'Supernatural' Secrets, Including Scrapped Spinoffs (1 Caused Drama) & the Role Jensen Ackles Auditioned For

Mar 22, 2024 at 1:00 pm
By JJ Staff

20 Celebrities Who Became Parents Before Age 20

Continue Here »

20 Celebrities Who Became Parents Before Age 20

The CDC has reported that the average age for most first-time moms is 26-years-old, but plenty of celebrities have welcomed children well before that age.

Kylie Jenner became a mom at the age of 20 and Reese Witherspoon gave birth to her first child when was 23.

But did you know that there are even younger celebrity parents out there? In fact, we’ve uncovered a list of 20 famous individuals who became parents before the age of 20, with the youngest being only 12 years old.

Keep scrolling to see the full list…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aretha Franklin, Bristol Palin, EG, Extended, Fantasia Barrino, Jamie Lynn Spears, Jourdan Dunn, Keisha Castle Hughes, Kim Zolciak, Lil' Wayne, Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd, Niki Taylor, Slideshow, Sofia Vergara, Solange Knowles, suzanne somers, Taylor Hanson, TI, Whoopi Goldberg