'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: 22 Actors (Including a K-Pop Icon & 2 Reality Stars) Join 1 Returning Star & 2 Roles Have Already Been Recast!

There have been some shakeups to the cast of The White Lotus‘ third season!

After two hit seasons, which swept the Emmys and garnered massive praise, the dark comedy is gearing up to return to Max for a third season, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

As the show enters production, we’ve gotten some exciting casting news!

More specifically, more than twenty actors have joined one returning star on the cast. The list includes a K-Pop icon in their first big acting role and two reality stars.

The producers have also already replaced two stars on the cast. In early February a new hire was dropped by HBO amid controversy. More recently, another star exited the project and was instantly replaced for a different reason.

On the topic of casting, There are also several big-name stars who are heavily rumored to be part of the show this season who have not yet been announced!

Scroll through the slideshow to see who is set to star in Season 3 of The White Lotus…