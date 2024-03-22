Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson Travel Through Time In 'Doctor Who' Trailer, New Guest Star Announced

The trailer for the upcoming 14th season of Doctor Who has just debuted!

Ncuti Gatwa steps into the role of the 15th Doctor, with Millie Gibson serving as his companion, Ruby Sunday.

In the trailer, we see the two new stars of the hit BBC series traveling through space and time, and there’s even a Bridgerton mention!

We also get a first look at Indira Varma‘s the Duchess character, as well as looks at more guest stars in the upcoming season.

Plus, a new guest star was also just announced!

Here’s a synopsis: The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

Also seen in the trailer include guest stars Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Angela Wynter.

Just announced to make an appearance in the upcoming season is Callie Cooke. Also set to appear this season are Jonathan Groff and Genesis Lynea.

Doctor Who will premiere it’s new season on Friday, May 10th at 7pm EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world. In the UK, Doctor Who will premiere Saturday, May 11th at midnight on BBC iPlayer and later that day on BBC One.

New episodes will drop on Fridays on Disney+, and on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.