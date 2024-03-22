Kate Middleton Reveals That She Was Diagnosed With Cancer After Undergoing Surgery Earlier This Year - Watch Her Statement

Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) is speaking out about her health following weeks of speculation and public concern, and she revealed that she’d been diagnosed with cancer.

On Friday (March 22), the 42-year-old Princess of Wales issued a recorded public statement on social media revealing that the cancer was found after she underwent a “major abdominal surgery” earlier this year.

“At the time it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said. Her medical team recommended “a course of preventative chemotherapy,” and she is “in the early stages of that treatment.”

She said, “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me.”

The Princess assured everyone that she was getting stronger but was taking time to recover. She added that, “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis [her children] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be ok. As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day.”

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said, asking for privacy at this time.

Princess Catherine thanked her family and everyone for the support that she’s received.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said, adding that she’d return to work when she was able.

If you were unaware, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales has largely been out of the public eye since undergoing what was described as a “planned abdominal surgery.” Despite assurances that all was well, fans of the Royal Family became concerned as she remained out of the spotlight.

Conspiracy theories grew after she shared a family photo in March that was found to have been Photoshopped. She was allegedly seen again in a video later that month after a prominent news agency said that Kensington Palace (the home of the Princess and Prince William) was no longer a trustworthy source of information.

A recent report revealed how the Prince and Princess of Wales felt about the increased speculation.

King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer this year.

See Princess Catherine’s statement below…