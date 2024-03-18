Kate Middleton Smiles, Looks Happy Alongside Prince William in New Video!

Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) was caught on video over the weekend and she appeared happy and smiling alongside her husband, Prince William. We have not had many sightings of the Princess since Christmas, so fans are delighted to see her looking okay.

If you missed the news, the 42-year-old royal was seen out over the weekend at the Windsor Farm Shop near their home in Windsor, England.

Keep reading to find out more…

The video was obtained by TMZ and you can see it on YouTube.

There have been so many rumors about the Princess ever since she disappeared from the spotlight following her “planned abdominal surgery” in January 2024.

If you did not see, one of the biggest rumors that emerged involved Prince William and unproven allegations of an affair with a woman named Lady Rose Hanbury. Rose just responded to the reports of the affair and you can see her statement here.