TMZ Producer Admits Skepticism with Kate Middleton Video, Reacts to Theories That Video Is Fake

One of the executive producers and co-hosts of TMZ is sharing his skepticism about the Kate Middleton video that the show released.

Everyone has been wondering about Kate‘s whereabouts for months and the questions continued when it was discovered that her recent Mother’s Day photo was digitally altered.

A new video was released by TMZ that purportedly shows Kate and Prince William walking through Windsor Farm Shop, but many people are questioning if it’s actually them in the video.

A body language expert has examined the video and revealed what is apparent. A popular Kate lookalike has also spoken out in response to people saying it was her in the video.

Now TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere is sharing some skepticism too.

“I have gone back and forth three different times. I have looked at this video so often and yeah, my gut is, my gut was that it was her, but then I started looking at some of the comments and things that people are posting about why they don’t think it’s her and they have some points… about her height, about her height compared to William, where her eyeline is when she is looking at him normally, some things about her chin. There are a lot of different details that people picked out, even in the way this woman walks,” Charles said.

He added, “Now I’m not. Before I was 95%. When I first saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s her.’ And it certainly looks like William, but even the William some people are picking apart that maybe it’s not him. There’s endless mystery behind this thing and the bigger question is if it’s not her, we’re left with ‘where is Kate and what is going on with her?’”

“And why would the Palace be involved, if they are, in another sort of hoax to make us think Kate is okay. Because there was the Mother’s Day photo, was such a blunder, why would they do it again? Which is what made me think at first it was her, because there’s no way they’d do that again. They got caught the first time, they wouldn’t do it again,” Charles said.

You can watch the TMZ clip HERE.