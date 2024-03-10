Kate Middleton Issues First Statement Since Undergoing Surgery Amid Concerns About Her Health

Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) is speaking out for the first time amid concerns about her health.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales has been out of the spotlight for months now after undergoing a planned surgery at the start of the year. Despite assurances from the palace and those close to her, fans of the Royal Family have speculated about how she was doing amid her recovery.

She was seen for the first time earlier this month and took to social media on Sunday (March 10) to issue her first statement.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Catherine shared a new photo of herself beaming with her three children – Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte – to celebrate Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

In the photo, she and the kids all look very happy and healthy! A royal reporter on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that the picture was taken at Windsor earlier in the week by Prince William.

We are so glad to see that the Princess is doing alright and hope that her recovery continues.

