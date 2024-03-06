Prince William Breaks Silence on Wild Rumors Regarding Kate Middleton's Absence From Public Eye

Prince William is breaking his silence on the rumors about his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton).

In recent weeks, speculation about the Princess’ whereabouts has been rampant.

If you don’t know, she has only been seen once since she underwent an abdominal surgery in January 2024. At the time of her surgery, the Palace said she would be unlikely to take part in any royal duties until at least Easter, which is on March 31 this year.

However, royalists and fans have been questioning why she hasn’t made any appearances. King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer, has been seen by the public several times since his diagnosis, fueling further speculation about the Princess’ absence.

Now, Prince William‘s spokesperson responded to rumors.

“His focus is on work and not on social media,” his rep told People.

Princess Kate‘s rep released a statement about the rumors and theories just a few days ago.