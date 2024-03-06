K-Pop Idol Karina of Aespa Writes Apology Letter After Confirming Relationship With Lee Jae Wook

Karina is apologizing to her fans…for being in a relationship.

The 23-year-old aespa girl group member shared a handwritten letter on Tuesday (March 5) on social media apologizing after it was reported in Korean media that she is in a relationship with 25-year-old actor Lee Jae Wook, which their respective agencies quickly confirmed.

Fans of Korean pop idols can be very overly protective of their favorite stars, and while many expressed support for Karina and her new romance, others shared anger and disappointment.

Some Chinese fans even sent a protest truck to SM Entertainment, expressing their dissatisfaction over her public acknowledgment of her relationship.

“Hello, this is Karina. First, I am sorry for surprising you so much. I (wrote this letter) so late because I know many of you were also surprised and I wanted to be cautious. I’m well aware of how disappointed my fans must have been and how saddened they must be recalling the conversations we’ve had together. I feel deeply sorry because I understand those feelings all too well myself,” she wrote. (Translation via Allkpop.)

“With the hope that some of these feelings can be conveyed, I decided to write this letter. Despite my concerns about causing further hurt, I write this because I wanted to convey my heartfelt apologies to the fans who have given me the warmest winter from the moment of my debut,” she continued.

“I want to make up for any hurt MYs (aespa’s fandom) have experienced. I have always been sincere to MYs and you continue to be precious individuals to me. Thank you for reading this letter, which can be too short to convey my feelings. I want to assure I will not disappoint you in the future and continue to show a more mature and diligent side. Please keep watching. Please take care of yourselves and don’t miss meals, MYs. I’m sorry and thank you so much.”

