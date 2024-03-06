Who Is K-Pop Star Karina's Boyfriend, Lee Jae Wook? Romance Details Revealed!

Karina and Lee Jae Wook are making major headlines right now.

After it was confirmed that the 23-year-old aespa K-pop girl group member and the 25-year-old actor are in the early stages of a relationship, certain overly protective fans expressed anger and disappointment, resulting in Karina penning a handwritten apology letter to them.

Other fans are happy for Karina, and might not be familiar with her new beau.

Lee Jae Wook is a very popular star in his own right, with over 7 million followers on Instagram alone.

Born in Seoul, the actor made his debut in 2018′s Memories of the Alhambra, followed by the 2019 romance Search: WWW. He’s also starred in productions like The Battle of Jangsari, Extraordinary You, When the Weather Is Fine and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.

He shot to superstardom in the period drama Alchemy of Souls, as well as the follow-up Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow between 2022 and 2023.

In addition, he’s also a model, and has taken on endorsements for brands like AD HOC and N DOZEN, as well as Prada, Lancome, Dior and Fendi. More recently, he became a brand model for La Mer in February of 2023.

Korean media outlet Dispatch claimed they met at Milan Fashion Week in January, and after “falling in love at first sight,” they became a couple and have been dating for about a month ever since.

“Karina and Lee Jae Wook are currently getting to know each other,” SM Entertainment confirmed of speculation around the two dating.

