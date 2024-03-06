'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Renewed for Seasons 2 & 3, Third Season Will Be Its Last

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed for two more seasons, Netflix just confirmed!

The hit series will get a second and third season, and the streamer did confirm that the third season will be the show’s last. No word yet on when the series will debut new seasons on the streamer.

Keep reading to find out more…

The TV epic debuted on Netflix on Thursday (February 21), following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

Netflix’s first season of the adaptation features eight, hour-long episodes.

You can meet the cast here!

Meanwhile, if you’re interested, Netflix announced 3 TV show cancellations this year alongside three other renewals.