Mon, 04 March 2024 at 11:00 am
Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024, Renews 3 More, & Announces 8 Are Ending This Year
Unfortunately, another Netflix TV show cancellation has been confirmed by the streaming service.
Up until March, the streamer had only canceled 2 of their TV shows for the year. Now, a third has been added to this list. In addition, 3 series have scored renewals.
Keep reading for all the renewal and cancellation news from Netflix so far…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix Posted to: EG, Extended, Netflix, Slideshow, Television