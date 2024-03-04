Lala Kent Reveals What 2 Qualities Were Not Important When Choosing Her Sperm Donor



Lala Kent announced her pregnancy over the weekend, and confirmed that she used a sperm donor to conceive her second child.

The 33-year-old Vanderpump Rules reality star previously spoke about her intention to use IUI (intrauterine insemination) to conceive her second child. If you don’t know, Lala is mom to a two-year-old daughter named Ocean, who she shares with ex Randall Emmett.

Now, Lala is revealing a few more details.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I got my donor through the California Cryobank,” she shared on the “Give Them Lala” podcast. “Only 10 percent of women who go into the California Cryobank to seek out a donor because they want to do parenthood on their own, there’s only 10 percent of people who, like me, who are like, ‘I just want a child and I need a donor.’”

About how she chose her donor, she said that “looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me. And I hate to say it, but I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart because I’m not.”

She did want to know what her donor looked like though, and she had her reasons.

“I did say, ‘What does he look like?’ Because I feel like this baby — and we live in Los Angeles, so that’s great — but the outside world is funny. Not everybody is as progressive as we are, and I just felt like, ‘OK, I’m bringing this baby into the world because I so badly want it to be here. But I also want to eliminate as many questions as I possibly can.’”

She added that she wanted her second child to “have this same aesthetic look as me, my mom, Ocean” so some questions about their background and father could potentially be avoided. She continued, “The world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family. I don’t want to make it any tougher for them.”

Congrats again to Lala on her pregnancy!

Find out which Vanderpump Rules star has the highest net worth!