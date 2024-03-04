Grant Gustin & Wife LA Thoma Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Grant Gustin is going to be a dad again!

The 34-year-old The Flash star and his wife of five years, physiotherapist Andrea “LA” Thoma are expecting their second baby together, they confirmed on social media.

The couple posted a photo of their family of three in black and white on Instagram on Sunday (March 3), writing: “shaping up to be an exciting year.”

The two have a 2-year-old daughter Juniper, who they welcomed in August of 2021.

In the photo, Juniper adorably wore a T-shirt that read “in my big sister era.”

Fellow The CW stars and alums like John Wesley Shipp and Lili Reinhart showered the couple in congratulations in the comments.

LA also revealed on her Story: “Now you know why i retreated to my cave for the last couple months.”

Congratulations to the happy family!