Palace Issues New Kate Middleton Update Amid Concerns About Her Extended Absence

Kensington Palace issued a new update on Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) amid her extended absence from the public eye.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” earlier this year. At the time, it was confirmed that she would be taking a break to recover.

However, as the weeks go on, there have been increased concerns about her wellbeing. Kensington Palace issued a statement on her recovery this week after her husband Prince William dropped out of a planned event at the last moment due to personal matters.

“The Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well,” the Palace told NBC News, opting out of providing more information.

Although Princess Catherine‘s absence seems extended, it was originally reported that she wouldn’t be back in action until after Easter.

The Royal was released from the hospital in late January after 13 days. She has since embarked on a trip with her family, but she did not join Prince William at a major event this month.

