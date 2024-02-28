Bhad Bhabie Talks Pregnancy, Preparing for Motherhood, Her Baby's Name & Relationship With Partner Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie opened up about her pregnancy and how she is preparing for the birth of her first child in a new interview.

The 20-year-old “Cash Me Outside” celebrity, real name Danielle Bregoli, revealed that she was expecting back in December.

She reflected on how she found out and sharing the exciting news with her boyfriend Le Vaughn. The viral sensation also spilled on how they landed on their child’s name and things that she’s doing now to prepare for motherhood.

Speaking to People, Bhabie revealed that she took a pregnancy test in July.

“I was a day late and I took a test, but I took a test only a day late, because I was just eating so much and I felt like something was off,” she explained, adding that her partner was asleep when the result came in.

How did she tell him? “I probably could have did it in a cute way, but I just woke him up and was like, ‘Look, look, look,’” she recalled.

Bhabie said that she’s “very tired” and “very over being pregnant,” but she’s ready to welcome her child – a baby girl that she and Le Vaughn will name Kali Love.

She hypothesized that she’ll be “the strict” parent. However, the celebrity added that she is looking forward to sharing things with her daughter.

“I’m really excited for her,” she gushed. “I’m definitely going to be giving her some of my little purses and stuff like that.”

How did they settle on baby Kali‘s name?

“The name doesn’t really have any specific meaning, it’s just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them,” Bhabie explained. “I thought that Love went good with Kali.”

She added that a new puppy is helping her prepare for the baby’s arrival.

“I’m actually in the middle of feeding her right now,” she said. “I’m getting myself into the gist of waking up early.”

Her puppy is getting her used to another aspect of motherhood, too: throw up.

“Yesterday she threw up over my shoulder,” Bhabie told the outlet. “She was on my back between me and the seat [of my car]. I feel like if I wasn’t pregnant, I would’ve freaked out and threw her out of the car and been so disgusted. For some reason I just had this sense of: Get used to it. I took my jacket off, threw it out the car window and rode back home in a bra.”

Adding that she was feeling a “motherly instinct,” Bhabie hit back at naysayers who are doubting her abilities to handle motherhood.

“I even see people saying, ‘Oh, I don’t think she’s ready. I don’t think she’s ready,’” she said. “It’s like, ‘How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I’m ready to be a mother or not?’ I don’t even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It’s just kind of off.”

