Who Is Bhad Bhabie Dating? Meet the Pregnant Star's Boyfriend Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie broke the internet (again) with the revelation that she was pregnant with her first child.

The 20-year-old “Cash Me Outside” celebrity, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, broke the news on Friday (December 1) by debuting her baby bump on social media.

Now, you might be wondering who the viral star is dating and expecting the child with. It’s time to meet her boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

Read more about Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend Le Vaughn…

People confirmed that Bhabie and Le Vaughn were about to become parents together.

We don’t know too much about the couple, but it appears that they’ve been an item since at least 2021, according to Hollywood Life.

Bhabie wiped her Instagram account and only recently started posting again. At the time of publishing, the only two posts on her grid are her pregnancy reveal and a picture of the couple together in November 2023. It appears that they were celebrating Le Vaughn‘s birthday, and they looked very happy together.

There are a few more posts featuring Bhabie on Le Vaughn‘s Instagram account.

The loved-up couple also tattooed each other’s names on their bodies. TMZ captured pics of their personalized ink back in April 2023. It also appears that Bhabie tattooed her boyfriend’s birthday – 11/11 – on her body.

While this will be Bhabie‘s first baby, it does appear that Le Vaughn is already a dad. He shared a couple photos of his adorable young son on Instagram in July. In the caption, he wrote “this is not a. i generated.”

