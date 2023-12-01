Bhad Bhabie Is Pregnant! Viral Star Debuts Her Baby Bump In Cute Pics

Bhad Bhabie is about to have a baby!

The viral “Cash Me Outside” star, 20, took to social media on Friday (December 1) to debut a baby bump and confirm that she was expecting.

Head inside to see the first photos of Bhad Bhabie pregnant and to learn who she is dating…

Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, shared two selfies she took in the bathroom on Instagram. In them, you can clearly see her growing bump.

She presented the photos without a caption, letting them spread the happy news without comment. As a result, it is not clear how far along she is.

Who is the father? Bhabie is currently dating Le Vaughn. A source confirmed to People that this will be the couple’s first child together.

The viral star shared a photo posing with Le Vaugh on her Instagram account only a few weeks before announcing her pregnancy.

We’re so happy for Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn and wish them well at this exciting time in their lives.

Check out Bhad Bhabie’s pregnancy reveal below…