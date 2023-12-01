Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2023 at 2:32 pm

2023 WIF Honors Guestlist Revealed! See Photos of More Than 30 Stars in Attendance

2023 WIF Honors Guestlist Revealed! See Photos of More Than 30 Stars in Attendance

So many stars attended the 2023 WIF Honors presented by Women In Film at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Thursday night (November 30) in Hollywood, Calif.

Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Fran Drescher, Danai Gurira and Phoebe Dynevor were just a few big names who posed on the red carpet at the event.

In fact, it was such a star-studded guestlist that we counted more than 30 popular celebrities in attendance. We put together a handy photo guide for you to peruse to see who all was there!

Head inside to see every star who was on the guestlist for the 2023 WIF Honors…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every star who walked the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Honors…

Diane Warren

Diane Warren

Jodi Long

Jodi Long

Sharon Lawrence

Sharon Lawrence

Abby Ryder Fortson and Christie Lynn Smith

Abby Ryder Fortson and Christie Lynn Smith

Kay Cannon

Kay Cannon

Lake Bell

Lake Bell

Lara Worthington

Lara Worthington

Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne

Celine Song

Celine Song

Jesse Garcia

Jesse Garcia

Holland Roden

Holland Roden

Bella Heathcote

Bella Heathcote

Nicole Kang

Nicole Kang

Karen Pittman

Diane Warren

Karen Calderon Kellett

Karen Calderon Kellett

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi/strong>

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria

Catherine Hardwicke

Catherine Hardwicke

Avantika Vandanapu

Avantika Vandanapu

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira

Ally Pankiw

Ally Pankiw

Linda Yvette Chavez

Linda Yvette Chavez

Trace Lysette

Trace Lysette

Harry Hamlin

Harry Hamlin

Reign Edwards

Reign Edwards

Frances Fisher

Frances Fisher

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

Greta Lee

Greta Lee

Phoebe Dynevor

Diane Warren

Chloe Domont

Chloe Domont

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart

America Ferrera

America Ferrera

So many big stars were also at an event right before this one!
Just Jared on Facebook
wif honors 01
wif honors 02
wif honors 03
wif honors 04
wif honors 05
wif honors 06
wif honors 07
wif honors 08
wif honors 09
wif honors 10
wif honors 11
wif honors 12
wif honors 13
wif honors 14
wif honors 15
wif honors 16
wif honors 17
wif honors 18
wif honors 19
wif honors 20
wif honors 21
wif honors 22
wif honors 23
wif honors 24
wif honors 25
wif honors 26
wif honors 27
wif honors 28
wif honors 29
wif honors 30
wif honors 31
wif honors 32

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abby Ryder Fortson, Ally Pankiw, America Ferrera, Avantika Vandanapu, Bella Heathcote, Catherine Hardwicke, Celine Song, Chloe Domont, christie lynn smith, Danai Gurira, Diane Warren, Eva Longoria, Fran Drescher, Frances Fisher, Greta Lee, Harry Hamlin, Holland Roden, Jesse Garcia, Jodi Long, karen calderon kellett, Karen Pittman, Kay Cannon, Lake Bell, lara worthington, Leonie Hanne, Lili Reinhart, Linda Yvette Chávez, Nicole Kang, Phoebe Dynevor, reign edwards, Sharon Lawrence, Trace Lysette, Yara Shahidi

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images