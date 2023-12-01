2023 WIF Honors Guestlist Revealed! See Photos of More Than 30 Stars in Attendance
So many stars attended the 2023 WIF Honors presented by Women In Film at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Thursday night (November 30) in Hollywood, Calif.
Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Fran Drescher, Danai Gurira and Phoebe Dynevor were just a few big names who posed on the red carpet at the event.
In fact, it was such a star-studded guestlist that we counted more than 30 popular celebrities in attendance. We put together a handy photo guide for you to peruse to see who all was there!
Diane Warren
Jodi Long
Sharon Lawrence
Abby Ryder Fortson and Christie Lynn Smith
Kay Cannon
Lake Bell
Lara Worthington
Leonie Hanne
Celine Song
Jesse Garcia
Holland Roden
Bella Heathcote
Nicole Kang
Karen Calderon Kellett
Yara Shahidi/strong>
Eva Longoria
Catherine Hardwicke
Avantika Vandanapu
Danai Gurira
Ally Pankiw
Linda Yvette Chavez
Trace Lysette
Harry Hamlin
Reign Edwards
Frances Fisher
Fran Drescher
Greta Lee
Chloe Domont
Lili Reinhart
America Ferrera
