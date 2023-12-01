2023 WIF Honors Guestlist Revealed! See Photos of More Than 30 Stars in Attendance

So many stars attended the 2023 WIF Honors presented by Women In Film at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Thursday night (November 30) in Hollywood, Calif.

Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Fran Drescher, Danai Gurira and Phoebe Dynevor were just a few big names who posed on the red carpet at the event.

In fact, it was such a star-studded guestlist that we counted more than 30 popular celebrities in attendance. We put together a handy photo guide for you to peruse to see who all was there!

Head inside to see every star who was on the guestlist for the 2023 WIF Honors…

Diane Warren

Jodi Long

Sharon Lawrence

Abby Ryder Fortson and Christie Lynn Smith Kay Cannon Lake Bell Lara Worthington

Leonie Hanne

Celine Song

Jesse Garcia

Holland Roden

Bella Heathcote

Nicole Kang

Karen Calderon Kellett

Yara Shahidi/strong>

Eva Longoria

Catherine Hardwicke

Avantika Vandanapu

Danai Gurira

Ally Pankiw

Linda Yvette Chavez

Trace Lysette

Harry Hamlin

Reign Edwards

Frances Fisher

Fran Drescher

Greta Lee

Chloe Domont

Lili Reinhart

America Ferrera

