Is Rhiannon Fish Single? Find Out More About the Hallmark Star's Love Life!

Rhiannon Fish is returning to Hallmark Channel!

The 32-year-old Canadian actress will be starring alongside David Elsendoorn in the new movie My Norwegian Holiday.

Rhiannon is one of Hallmark’s most-booked actresses, starring in countless movies including You’re Bacon Me Crazy, When Love Springs, and The 27-Hour Day.

She also starred in The CW’s The 100.

So, is Rhiannon dating anyone now?

Keep reading to find out more…

Rhiannon first started dating The 100 co-star Richard Harmon in 2019, however, it’s unclear if they’re still together as she hasn’t posted any photos with him on social media since 2021.

Before Richard, Rhiannon dated former Home and Away co-star Lincoln Lewis from 2010 until 2012.

Here’s the synopsis for My Norwegian Holiday: “Dealing with her grandma’s death, JJ (Fish) seeks dissertation inspiration. Henrik (Elsendoorn), drawn to her troll figurine, invites her to Bergen, Norway, to trace its origins.”

Make sure you tune in to My Norwegian Holiday TONIGHT!