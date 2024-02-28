Formula 1 Stars Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc & More Arrive for Bahrain Grand Prix Previews Ahead of First Race of 2024

The F1 season is among us!

Formula 1 drivers are out and about in the paddock for preview day on Wednesday (February 28) at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, ahead of the of the first race of the 2024 season.

Top drivers Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were among those seen in the paddock prior to the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The guys will all have a chance to get back in their cars on Thursday (February 29) for the first two practice sessions. Then, on Friday (March 1), the third practice session will take place, followed by qualifying, where they will find what position they will start in.

The first race of the season – the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 – will take place on Saturday (March 2), and you’ll be able to watch on F1 TV, the Formula 1 app or an ESPN+.

In case you missed it, you can check out the full 2024 Formula 1 schedule here!

Max Verstappen Max returns to drive for Red Bull.

Lando Norris Lando will be back in the seat for McLaren.

Charles Leclerc Charles will, of course, be driving for Ferrari this season.

Valtteri Bottas Valtteri is returning as a driver for Kick Sauber, which was previously named Alfa Romeo.

Zak Brown Zak Brown is the CEO of McLaren F1 Team.

Felipe Drugovich Felipe is the reserve driver for Aston Martin.

Logan Sargeant Logan returns as a Williams driver.

George Russell George will be back in the driver’s seat for Mercedes.

Yuki Tsunoda Yuki returns to drive for RB (Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team), previously named Alpha Tauri.

Frederik Vesti Frederik is a reserve driver for Mercedes, along with Mick Schumacher.

Esteban Ocon Esteban returns to drive for Alpine.

Carlos Sainz Carlos is returning for his final season driving with Ferrari.

Fernando Alonso Fernando is returning as an Aston Martin driver.

Sergio “Checo” Perez Checo is back driving for Red Bull.

Pierre Gasly Pierre returns as an Alpine driver.

Frederic Vasseur Frederic is back as the Team Principal for Ferrari, for his second season with the team.

Zhou Guanyu Zhou is returning for his third season with for Kick Sauber, which was previously named Alfa Romeo.

Alexander Albon Alex is back in the driver’s seat for Williams.

Lance Stroll Lance is once again driving for Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton Lewis returns for his final season as a Mercedes Driver. If you missed it, find out which team he’s joining in 2025!

Daniel Ricciardo Daniel is back full-time and he’s driving for RB (Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team), previously named Alpha Tauri.

James Vowles James is back for his second season as the team principal for Williams.

Oscar Piastri Oscar returns to drive for McLaren.

