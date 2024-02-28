Top Stories
Rebecca Ferguson Recalls 'Idiot' Co-Star Who 'Screamed' at Her, Reveals 2 of Her A-List Co-Stars Who Are Safe From These Allegations

Rebecca Ferguson Recalls 'Idiot' Co-Star Who 'Screamed' at Her, Reveals 2 of Her A-List Co-Stars Who Are Safe From These Allegations

Wed, 28 February 2024 at 7:49 pm

Formula 1 Stars Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc & More Arrive for Bahrain Grand Prix Previews Ahead of First Race of 2024

Formula 1 Stars Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc & More Arrive for Bahrain Grand Prix Previews Ahead of First Race of 2024

The F1 season is among us!

Formula 1 drivers are out and about in the paddock for preview day on Wednesday (February 28) at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, ahead of the of the first race of the 2024 season.

Top drivers Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were among those seen in the paddock prior to the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Keep reading to find out more…

The guys will all have a chance to get back in their cars on Thursday (February 29) for the first two practice sessions. Then, on Friday (March 1), the third practice session will take place, followed by qualifying, where they will find what position they will start in.

The first race of the season – the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 – will take place on Saturday (March 2), and you’ll be able to watch on F1 TV, the Formula 1 app or an ESPN+.

In case you missed it, you can check out the full 2024 Formula 1 schedule here!

RELATED: Meet the 10 Teams & 20 Drivers For Upcoming F1 Season

Keep scrolling below to see all of the Formula 1 drivers seen out in the paddock during the preview day…

Max Verstappen in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Max Verstappen

Max returns to drive for Red Bull.

Lando Norris in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Lando Norris

Lando will be back in the seat for McLaren.

Charles Leclerc in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Charles Leclerc

Charles will, of course, be driving for Ferrari this season.

Valtteri Bottas in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri is returning as a driver for Kick Sauber, which was previously named Alfa Romeo.

Zak Brown in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Zak Brown

Zak Brown is the CEO of McLaren F1 Team.

Felipe Drugovich in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Felipe Drugovich

Felipe is the reserve driver for Aston Martin.

Logan Sargeant in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Logan Sargeant

Logan returns as a Williams driver.

George Russell in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

George Russell

George will be back in the driver’s seat for Mercedes.

Yuki Tsunoda in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki returns to drive for RB (Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team), previously named Alpha Tauri.

Frederik Vesti in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Frederik Vesti

Frederik is a reserve driver for Mercedes, along with Mick Schumacher.

Esteban Ocon in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Esteban Ocon

Esteban returns to drive for Alpine.

Carlos Sainz in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Carlos Sainz

Carlos is returning for his final season driving with Ferrari.

Fernando Alonso in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Fernando Alonso

Fernando is returning as an Aston Martin driver.

Sergio Perez in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Sergio “Checo” Perez

Checo is back driving for Red Bull.

Pierre Gasly in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Pierre Gasly

Pierre returns as an Alpine driver.

Frederic Vasseur in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Frederic Vasseur

Frederic is back as the Team Principal for Ferrari, for his second season with the team.

Zhou Guanyu in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Zhou Guanyu

Zhou is returning for his third season with for Kick Sauber, which was previously named Alfa Romeo.

Alexander Albon in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Alexander Albon

Alex is back in the driver’s seat for Williams.

Lance Stroll in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Lance Stroll

Lance is once again driving for Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis returns for his final season as a Mercedes Driver. If you missed it, find out which team he’s joining in 2025!

Daniel Ricciardo in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel is back full-time and he’s driving for RB (Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team), previously named Alpha Tauri.

James Vowles in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

James Vowles

James is back for his second season as the team principal for Williams.

Oscar Piastri in the paddock at Formula 1 previews

Oscar Piastri

Oscar returns to drive for McLaren.

Check out more photos of the Formula 1 stars in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 01
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 02
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 03
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 04
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 05
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 06
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 07
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 08
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 09
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 10
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 11
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 12
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 13
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 14
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 15
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 16
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 17
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 18
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 19
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 20
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 21
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 22
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 23
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 24
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 25
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 26
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 27
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 28
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 29
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 30
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 31
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 32
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 33
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 34
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 35
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 36
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 37
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 38
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 39
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 40
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 41
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 42
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 43
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 44
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 45
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 46
formula 1 stars arrive for preview day ahead of first 2024 race 47

Photos: Getty
Posted to: alex albon, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, F1, Fernando Alonso, formula 1, george russell, Lance Stroll, lando norris, Lewis Hamilton, Logan Sargeant, Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly, sergio perez, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu