Josh Brolin Calls One Of His Movies 'S-itty,' Reveals How Much He Got Paid for 'No Country for Old Men'

Josh Brolin looked back on some of his movies in a recent interview, and he didn’t hesitate to trash one of them.

The 56-year-old Dune: Part Two star described one of his previous releases as “a s-itty f-cking movie.” However, he shared something that he learned after previously dissing the movie that changed his perception of it.

He also opened up about how much he got paid for his starring role in 2007′s No Country for Old Men, which won big at the Oscars.

Read more about Josh Brolin’s Hollywood experience…

Speaking to GQ, Josh vowed that he “won’t ever stop s-itting on Jonah Hex,” the 2010 movie he starred in with the likes of Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender and and John Malkovich.

“It was a s-itty f-cking movie,” he said.

However, Josh added that his perception of director Jimmy Hayward had changed. While he’d previously said that the director wasn’t prepared for the movie, he later learned that Jimmy was receiving treatment for bone cancer and underwent multiple surgeries.

“It reminded me [that] you can’t just keep s-itting on somebody,” he told the outlet. “I don’t know what the f-ck’s going on in his life. I mean, total facial reconstruction, the whole thing.”

On the topic of No Country for Old Men, Josh said that he was paid $100,000 for his role. Of that sum, he estimated that he pocketed only $30,000 after paying out what he owed in taxes and to his team.

Josh isn’t the only actor who has dissed one of their own projects.