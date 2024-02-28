Bradley Cooper Opens Up About the 'Person' Who He Cries To, Reveals What Kind of Crier He Is

Bradley Cooper opened up about his feelings in a new interview.

The 49-year-old Maestro actor and director sat down for an interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast.

During it, he revealed that there is someone who has seen him cry quite a bit in the past year. Bradley also explained what sort of crier he is and how he handles emotional moments.

Bradley explained that one person in particular has seen him at his most emotional.

“That person’s seen me cry — I’m not exaggerating — probably 150 times in the last year,” Bradley reflected, via People.

Although he’s cried quite a bit, Bradley said that he feels “calmer” now than before. After working on himself in therapy and exploring meditation, he said that he cries “so differently.”

He said that he used to be “the ugliest crier,” adding, “I was never the one tear guy. I was like, you sure you want me to cry in this scene? It’s going to be very uncomfortable.”

How is it different for him now? “There’s just more relaxation,” he said. “I recognized that a couple months ago. I was like, tears are coming down. I’m not like, having a seizure.”

