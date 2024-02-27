Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Breakfast & Take a Cab Together in NYC

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are getting closer!

The two were spotted together enjoying a cozy breakfast at Breakfast by Salt’s Cure on Tuesday (February 27) in New York City.

Gigi was seen hailing a cab as Bradley stood back and let her do the honors before heading out together.

The sighting comes just one day after the 49-year-old actor/director and 28-year-old model grabbed a meal together on Monday (February 26) at Corner Bar in New York City. They were seen arriving together in the same car and then leaving together as well.

Bradley was later spotted dropping off Gigi and a friend at her girlfriend’s house.

If you don’t know, Bradley and Gigi have been linked since the fall of 2023.

Just a day before that, Bradley was in attendance at the 2024 Producers Guild Awards in Hollywood, where he was nominated for producing Maestro.