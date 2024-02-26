Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper, America Ferrera & 30+ More Celebs Attend Producers Guild Awards 2024

Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper and America Ferrera are among the celebrities in attendance at the 2024 Producers Guild Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Sunday evening (February 25) in Hollywood.

The stars stepped out to help celebrate the producers behind the movies and TV shows of the past year.

Margot and Bradley are both nominated for producing their respective films, Barbie and Maestro.

Other nominees include movies The Holdovers, Poor Things, Past Lives and The Super Mario Bros Movie, as well as TV shows like The Crown, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, The Morning Show, Succession, Daisy Jones and the Six, Beef, Fargo and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

There were even some stars who attended the Producers Guild Awards that were also in attendance at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards just hours earlier!

America Ferrera & Ryan Piers Williams FYI: America is wearing a Patou dress and De Beers jewelry.

Steven Yeun His Netflix series Beef picked up the award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television! The day before, Steven won at the SAG Awards.

Celine Song Earlier in the day, Celine won Best Director at the Independent Spirit Awards!

Roy Wood Jr

Michael Cimino

Brie Larson FYI: Brie is wearing a Christian Lacrouix gown with Briony Raymond jewelry. Earlier this month, Brie recalled fangirling over Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

Margot Robbie FYI: Margot is wearing a Balmain dress with Jacob & Co jewelry. It was recently announced that Margot has found her next acting project!

Sarah Michelle Gellar FYI: SMG is wearing a Georges Hobeika dress.

Rob McElhenney Rob‘s series Welcome to Wrexham won the Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television!

Bradley Cooper Earlier this month, Bradley spent Valentine’s Day with his model girlfriend in New York City.

Willem Dafoe

Natasha Lyonne FYI: Natasha is wearing a Mônot dress.

Drew Tarver

Sas Goldberg

Christopher Nolan & wife Emma Thomas

Lily Gladstone The night before, Lily gave a touching speech about visibility after winning at the SAG Awards.

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt & Robert Downy Jr FYI: Emily is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Betsey Johnson shoes. Robert is wearing Prada.

Ali Wong Earlier in the day, Ali picked up a win for Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series at the Independent Spirit Awards, and she won at the SAG Awards the night before!

Danielle Brooks FYI: Danielle is wearing a Prabal Gurung look with De Beers jewelry.

Kenneth Branagh

Hannah Waddingham FYI: Hannah is wearing a Tony Ward Couture dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, Aldina Milano rings and Graziela Gems earrings.

Erika Alexander

Sandra Oh FYI: Sandra is wearing a Harbison dress and Reza jewelry.

Sarah Shahi

Taylor Zakhar Perez The night before, Taylor served as SAG Awards Ambassador and was joined by his The Kissing Booth co-star and close friend Joey King at the ceremony.

Tracee Ellis Ross FYI: Tracee is wearing De Beers jewelry.

Tony Shalhoub

Alex Borstein

Matty Matheson Matty‘s show The Bear won the award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy.

Dominic Sessa FYI: Dominic is wearing Saint Laurent.

Paul Giamatti Did you know Paul turned down the lead role in a super popular TV show?!

