Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper, America Ferrera & 30+ More Celebs Attend Producers Guild Awards 2024

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 12:03 am

Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper and America Ferrera are among the celebrities in attendance at the 2024 Producers Guild Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Sunday evening (February 25) in Hollywood.

The stars stepped out to help celebrate the producers behind the movies and TV shows of the past year.

Margot and Bradley are both nominated for producing their respective films, Barbie and Maestro.

Check out more celebs in attendance inside…

Other nominees include movies The Holdovers, Poor Things, Past Lives and The Super Mario Bros Movie, as well as TV shows like The Crown, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, The Morning Show, Succession, Daisy Jones and the Six, Beef, Fargo and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

There were even some stars who attended the Producers Guild Awards that were also in attendance at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards just hours earlier!

Keep scrolling below to see all of the celebrities who attended the Producers Guild Awards…

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams at the Producers Guild Awards

America Ferrera & Ryan Piers Williams

FYI: America is wearing a Patou dress and De Beers jewelry.

Steven Yeun at the Producers Guild Awards

Steven Yeun

His Netflix series Beef picked up the award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television!

The day before, Steven won at the SAG Awards.

Celine Song at the Producers Guild Awards

Celine Song

Earlier in the day, Celine won Best Director at the Independent Spirit Awards!

Roy Wood Jr at the Producers Guild Awards

Roy Wood Jr

Michael Cimino at the Producers Guild Awards

Michael Cimino

Brie Larson at the Producers Guild Awards

Brie Larson

FYI: Brie is wearing a Christian Lacrouix gown with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Earlier this month, Brie recalled fangirling over Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

Margot Robbie at the Producers Guild Awards

Margot Robbie

FYI: Margot is wearing a Balmain dress with Jacob & Co jewelry.

It was recently announced that Margot has found her next acting project!

Sarah Michelle Gellar at the Producers Guild Awards

Sarah Michelle Gellar

FYI: SMG is wearing a Georges Hobeika dress.

Rob McElhenney at the Producers Guild Awards

Rob McElhenney

Rob‘s series Welcome to Wrexham won the Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television!

Bradley Cooper at the Producers Guild Awards

Bradley Cooper

Earlier this month, Bradley spent Valentine’s Day with his model girlfriend in New York City.

Willem Dafoe at the Producers Guild Awards

Willem Dafoe

Natasha Lyonne at the Producers Guild Awards

Natasha Lyonne

FYI: Natasha is wearing a Mônot dress.

Drew Tarver at the Producers Guild Awards

Drew Tarver

Sas Goldberg at the Producers Guild Awards

Sas Goldberg

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas at the Producers Guild Awards

Christopher Nolan & wife Emma Thomas

Lily Gladstone at the Producers Guild Awards

Lily Gladstone

The night before, Lily gave a touching speech about visibility after winning at the SAG Awards.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone at the Producers Guild Awards

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downy Jr at the Producers Guild Awards

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt & Robert Downy Jr

FYI: Emily is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Betsey Johnson shoes. Robert is wearing Prada.

Ali Wong at the Producers Guild Awards

Ali Wong

Earlier in the day, Ali picked up a win for Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series at the Independent Spirit Awards, and she won at the SAG Awards the night before!

Danielle Brooks at the Producers Guild Awards

Danielle Brooks

FYI: Danielle is wearing a Prabal Gurung look with De Beers jewelry.

Kenneth Branagh at the Producers Guild Awards

Kenneth Branagh

Hannah Waddingham at the Producers Guild Awards

Hannah Waddingham

FYI: Hannah is wearing a Tony Ward Couture dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, Aldina Milano rings and Graziela Gems earrings.

Erika Alexander at the Producers Guild Awards

Erika Alexander

Sandra Oh at the Producers Guild Awards

Sandra Oh

FYI: Sandra is wearing a Harbison dress and Reza jewelry.

Sarah Shahi at the Producers Guild Awards

Sarah Shahi

Taylor Zakhar Perez at the Producers Guild Awards

Taylor Zakhar Perez

The night before, Taylor served as SAG Awards Ambassador and was joined by his The Kissing Booth co-star and close friend Joey King at the ceremony.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Producers Guild Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross

FYI: Tracee is wearing De Beers jewelry.

Tony Shalhoub at the Producers Guild Awards

Tony Shalhoub

Alex Borstein at the Producers Guild Awards

Alex Borstein

Matty Matheson at the Producers Guild Awards

Matty Matheson

Matty‘s show The Bear won the award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy.

Dominic Sessa at the Producers Guild Awards

Dominic Sessa

FYI: Dominic is wearing Saint Laurent.

Paul Giamatti at the Producers Guild Awards

Paul Giamatti

Did you know Paul turned down the lead role in a super popular TV show?!

Browse through the gallery to check out even more photos of the stars at the Producers Guild Awards…
Photos: Getty
