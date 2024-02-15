Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Celebrate Their First Valentine's Day Together With Casual Outing

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are feeling the love this Valentine’s Day after subtly confirming their relationship last month.

The model and actor sparked romance rumors in late 2023. After months of speculation, they were spotted holding hands during a joint trip to London.

Now, photos are emerging to show how the couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together.

Photos obtained by E News show that the couple stepped out with their arms linked in New York City on Wednesday (February 14).

Bradley and Gigi wore matching grey beanies. She paired hers with black jeans and a leather jacket. meanwhile, Bradley opted for grey sweatpants and a jacket.

We hope that the couple had a wonderful time together and that they made some special memories for their first Valentine’s Day.

While neither star has confirmed their relationship in an interview, a recent report suggested that they were “going strong.”

We also learned what initially helped them bond.