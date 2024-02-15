Rachel Brosnahan & Husband Jason Ralph Celebrate Valentine's Day at Thom Browne Fashion Show!

The stars are celebrating Valentine’s Day at New York Fashion Week!

Rachel Brosnahan and husband Jason Ralph stepped out for the Thom Browne Fashion Show held on Wednesday (February 14) in New York City.

Other stars in attendance included Janet Jackson, Queen Latifah, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Bottoms actress Havana Rose Liu, Black Panther star Danai Gurira, RHONY star Jenna Lyons and girlfriend Cass Bird, model Dree Hemingway, theater producer Jordan Roth, The Town actress Rebecca Hall and husband Morgan Spector, model Alton Mason, and Poor Things actor Christopher Abbott.

The day before, Rachel joined Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, and more stars at the Michael Kors Fashion Show.

If you missed it, Rachel teased what fans can expect from Superman: Legacy, in which she will be playing Lois Lane!

