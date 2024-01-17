Rachel Brosnahan Talks 'Superman: Legacy,' Reveals What to Expect From Her Lois Lane

Rachel Brosnahan is dishing on her upcoming superhero movie role!

The 33-year-old Emmy award-winning actress will be portraying Lois Lane in James Gunn‘s new DCU movie, Superman: Legacy, alongside David Corenswet as Superman.

Over the weekend, Rachel made a couple of appearances at awards shows, and at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday evening, she teased her role as Lois.

“I’ve really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far, it’s been — every single person involved in this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman we all grew up watching the movies,” Rachel shared with ET. “Some of us grew up reading the comics, you know, and so I feel like it’s being made with so much love and I think this Superman will have a sense of humor.”

“I’m trying, I’m rolling through my brain all the things I’m not allowed to say,” she added, making sure she doesn’t say something she’s not supposed to. “But we’re excited to both put our own spin on things but also honor this material that we all love so much.”

The upcoming Superman movie is said to be the “true start” for the new DC Universe under co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

