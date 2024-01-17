Top Stories
Coachella 2024 Lineup Officially Confirmed: Huge Reunion Announced!

Coachella 2024 Lineup Officially Confirmed: Huge Reunion Announced!

Wed, 17 January 2024 at 2:03 am

Kate Moss Wows in Black Lace Dress While Celebrating 50th Birthday with Longtime Love Nikolai von Bismarck in Paris

Kate Moss Wows in Black Lace Dress While Celebrating 50th Birthday with Longtime Love Nikolai von Bismarck in Paris

Kate Moss is stepping out to celebrate her 50th birthday!

The supermodel kept close to longtime love Count Nikolai von Bismarck as they left Laurent restaurant after her birthday dinner on Tuesday night (January 16) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Moss

For the dinner, Kate wowed in a black lace dress with a black silk cape draped over her shoulders.

Earlier that day, Kate‘s daughter Lila Moss took to Instagram to wish her mom a happy birthday.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Happy birthday mummy! i love you to the moon and back and back again xxxx,” Lila, 21, wrote.

If you didn’t know, Kate and Nikolai – a 37-year-old German aristocrat and photographer – have been together since 2015.

Find out who will be playing Kate in an upcoming movie!
Just Jared on Facebook
kate moss celebrates 50th birthday in paris 01
kate moss celebrates 50th birthday in paris 02
kate moss celebrates 50th birthday in paris 03
kate moss celebrates 50th birthday in paris 04
kate moss celebrates 50th birthday in paris 05
kate moss celebrates 50th birthday in paris 06
kate moss celebrates 50th birthday in paris 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kate Moss, Nikolai von Bismarck