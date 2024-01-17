Kate Moss Wows in Black Lace Dress While Celebrating 50th Birthday with Longtime Love Nikolai von Bismarck in Paris

Kate Moss is stepping out to celebrate her 50th birthday!

The supermodel kept close to longtime love Count Nikolai von Bismarck as they left Laurent restaurant after her birthday dinner on Tuesday night (January 16) in Paris, France.

For the dinner, Kate wowed in a black lace dress with a black silk cape draped over her shoulders.

Earlier that day, Kate‘s daughter Lila Moss took to Instagram to wish her mom a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday mummy! i love you to the moon and back and back again xxxx,” Lila, 21, wrote.

If you didn’t know, Kate and Nikolai – a 37-year-old German aristocrat and photographer – have been together since 2015.

