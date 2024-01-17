Jenna Ortega Teases 'Beetlejuice 2,' Says It's the Most Fun She's Had On Set

Jenna Ortega is sharing a little tease about her upcoming movie Beetlejuice 2!

The 21-year-old actress is reuniting with her Wednesday producer/director Tim Burton for the sequel, which is over 30 years in the making.

In the long-awaited second movie, Jenna will be playing the daughter of Winona Ryder‘s character Lydia Deetz.

Keep reading to see what she teased…

The actress told ET at the 2024 Emmy Awards that filming Beetlejuice 2 was “some of the most fun I’ve ever had on a set,” and it’s “visually, so exciting. Everything was practical.”

“I think we’re not using very much CGI or anything like that at all,” she added, noting that their sets were very practical and handmade. “It was nice. It was very satisfying shooting on set because you got instant gratification. It looks cool.”

Find out what co-star Michael Keaton said about the sets!

On her co-stars, Jenna gushed, “Everyone did an incredible job. I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane. I can’t wait for people to see.”

Jenna was last seen on set for Beetlejuice 2 back in November. The movie is set to be released later this year!