Thu, 16 November 2023 at 1:37 pm

Jenna Ortega Rides a Bike While Filming Scenes for 'Beetlejuice 2' in Boston

Jenna Ortega is back on set!

The 21-year-old actress rode a bike while filming scenes for Beetlejuice 2 on Thursday (November 16) in Boston, Mass.

For her time on set, Jenna wore a purple, blue, and red striped sweater-dress with black boots.

At one point during filming, Jenna was also seen running up and down the street.

As of right now, plot details for the new Tim Burton-directed movie are being kept under wraps. However, it was revealed earlier this year that Jenna is playing the daughter of Lydia Deetz, who was played by Winona Ryder in the first movie.

Michael Keaton – who is returning as the titular character – also recently teased some details about the sequel!

Photos: Backgrid USA
