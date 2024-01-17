Kendall Jenner Shops for Home Decor in Los Angeles

It looks like Kendall Jenner is changing up the look inside her house.

The 28-year-old model spent the afternoon shopping for rugs at the Tufenkian Artisan Carpets store with a friend on Tuesday (January 16) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

For her afternoon of shopping, Kendall looked effortlessly cool in a dark olive-green jacket over a white T-shirt and jeans paired with a Yankees baseball hat and sunglasses.

After nearly a year of dating, it was revealed in early December 2023 that Kendall and Bad Bunny had split up. However, they reunited to celebrate New Year’s Eve together in Barbados.

Kendall was recently in Aspen where she was spotted hanging out with a ton of her famous friends.

If you missed it, Kendall made her debut on Forbes 30 Under 30 list! In a new interview accompanying the revelation, she opened up about momager Kris Jenner and shared some advice for her younger self.