Sun, 25 February 2024 at 4:32 pm

Every Celeb at Independent Spirit Awards 2024 - See All Red Carpet Photos & Full Guest List!

The best in independent film and television is being celebrated today at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards!

Lots of celebs are expected to be in attendance for the daytime awards show on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

The event always happens during the day with the beach as a backdrop!

SNL‘s Aidy Bryant is hosting the event this year and it’s being streamed live on the YouTube channels of both IMDb and Film Independent.

American Fiction, May December, and Past Lives are all tied for the most nominations this year with five each, included Best Feature.

Head inside to watch the live stream and see photos of every celeb in attendance…

You can watch the live stream below.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs in attendance…

Jessica Chastain (Memory) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Jessica Chastain (Memory)

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Simon G earrings.

Emma Roberts at the Spirit Awards 2024

Emma Roberts

FYI: Emma is wearing a custom Valentino look, bag, and shoes with Cartier jewelry.

Greta Lee (Past Lives) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

FYI: Greta is wearing Lii Studio.

Billie Eilish (Swarm) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Billie Eilish (Swarm)

FYI: Billie is wearing Valentino.

Lily Gladstone at the Spirit Awards 2024

Lily Gladstone

Bel Powley (A Small Light) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

FYI: Bel is wearing Marni.

Steven Yeun (Beef) with wife Joana Pak at the Spirit Awards 2024

Steven Yeun (Beef) with wife Joana Pak

Colman Domingo (Rustin) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Aidy Bryant (host!) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Aidy Bryant (host!)

Will Ferrell (May December, producer) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Will Ferrell (May December, producer)

Adam Brody (American Fiction) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Adam Brody (American Fiction)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Elizabeth Banks at the Spirit Awards 2024

Elizabeth Banks

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Jacquemus dress.

Quinta Brunson at the Spirit Awards 2024

Quinta Brunson

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Anna Kendrick at the Spirit Awards 2024

Anna Kendrick

FYI: Anna is wearing a Markarian dress, Santoni shoes, and Anita Ko jewelry.

Anne Hathaway (Eileen) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Anne Hathaway (Eileen)

FYI: Anne is wearing Valentino.

Taylor Zakhar Perez at the Spirit Awards 2024

Taylor Zakhar Perez

FYI: Taylor is wearing Alexander McQueen.

Michelle Williams at the Spirit Awards 2024

Michelle Williams

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)

FYI: Andrew is wearing a custom Etro look with Christian Louboutin shoes.

James Marsden (Jury Duty) at the Spirit Awards 2024

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Emma Corrin (A Murder at the End of the World) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Emma Corrin (A Murder at the End of the World)

FYI: Emma is wearing a custom Miu Miu look with Cartier jewelry.

Natalie Portman (May December) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Natalie Portman (May December)

FYI: Natalie is wearing a Balmain dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Nouvel Heritage jewelry.

Dominique Fishback (Swarm) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

FYI: Dominique is wearing a Bach Mai dress.

Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst at the Spirit Awards 2024

Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst

FYI: Lydia is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress.

Hannah Einbinder at the Spirit Awards 2024

Hannah Einbinder

FYI: Hannah is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Benny Safdie at the Spirit Awards 2024

Benny Safdie

Noomi Rapace at the Spirit Awards 2024

Noomi Rapace

FYI: Noomi is wearing vintage Jeremy Scott.

Thomasin McKenzie (Eileen) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Thomasin McKenzie (Eileen)

Ashley Madekwe at the Spirit Awards 2024

Ashley Madekwe

FYI: Ashley is wearing a Retrofete top and skirt, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Yuzefi bag, Dauphin earrings, and Azlee rings.

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)

FYI: Lewis is wearing a full Canali look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Garrett Leight sunglasses.

Milo Ventimiglia at the Spirit Awards 2024

Milo Ventimiglia

FYI: Milo is wearing Brioni.

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin (Theater Camp) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin (Theater Camp)

Aisha Tyler at the Spirit Awards 2024

Aisha Tyler

Aja Naomi King at the Spirit Awards 2024

Aja Naomi King

Stephanie Hsu at the Spirit Awards 2024

Stephanie Hsu

FYI: Stephanie is wearing a kate spade new york outfit and bag, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Reza jewelry.

Jurnee Smollett at the Spirit Awards 2024

Jurnee Smollett

Rachel Sennott (Bottoms) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Rachel Sennott (Bottoms)

FYI: Rachel is wearing Balenciaga.

Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms)

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

FYI: Dominic is wearing a custom Saint Laurent look with an Omega watch.

Jharrel Jerome (I’m a Virgo) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Jharrel Jerome (I’m a Virgo)

Charles Melton (May December) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Charles Melton (May December)

FYI: Charles is wearing Louis Vuitton with an Omega watch and Anita Ko jewelry.

Ali Wong (Beef) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Ali Wong (Beef)

FYI: Ali is wearing a Cong Tri dress, Brandon Blackwood shoes, and Cast jewels.

Zoe Lister-Jones (Slip) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Zoe Lister-Jones (Slip)

Ramon Rodriguez (Will Trent) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Ramon Rodriguez (Will Trent)

FYI: Ramon is wearing a Giorgio Armani look.

Ronald Gladden (Jury Duty) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Ronald Gladden (Jury Duty)

Trace Lysette (Monica) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Trace Lysette (Monica)

Marin Ireland (Eileen) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Marin Ireland (Eileen)

Gavin Casalegno at the Spirit Awards 2024

Gavin Casalegno

John Ortiz (American Fiction) at the Spirit Awards 2024

John Ortiz (American Fiction)

Aria Mia Loberti (All the Light We Cannot See) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Aria Mia Loberti (All the Light We Cannot See)

FYI: Aria is wearing a Giorgio Armani look.

A.V. Rockwell (A Thousand and One, director) at the Spirit Awards 2024

A.V. Rockwell (A Thousand and One, director)

Rory Culkin at the Spirit Awards 2024

Rory Culkin

FYI: Rory is wearing Celine Homme.

Clark Backo (The Changeling) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Clark Backo (The Changeling)

Adina Porter (The Changeling) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Adina Porter (The Changeling)

Teo Yoo (Past Lives) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Teo Yoo (Past Lives)

Judy Reyes (Birth/Rebirth) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Judy Reyes (Birth/Rebirth)

Franz Rogowski (Passages) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Franz Rogowski (Passages)

FYI: Franz is wearing Saint Laurent.

Luke Tennie (Shrinking) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Luke Tennie (Shrinking)

Lorene Scafaria at the Spirit Awards 2024

Lorene Scafaria

Cassandra Blair (Jury Duty) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Cassandra Blair (Jury Duty)

Boots Riley (I’m a Virgo, director/creator) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Boots Riley (I’m a Virgo, director/creator)

Jim Gaffigan at the Spirit Awards 2024

Jim Gaffigan

Glenn Howerton (BlackBerry) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Glenn Howerton (BlackBerry)

Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs)

Natalie Morales at the Spirit Awards 2024

Natalie Morales

Emma Seligman (Bottoms, director) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Emma Seligman (Bottoms, director)

Erika Alexander (American Fiction) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Erika Alexander (American Fiction)

Molly Gordon (Theater Camp) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Molly Gordon (Theater Camp)

FYI: Molly is wearing Valentino.

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction, director) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction, director)

Celine Song (Past Lives, director) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Celine Song (Past Lives, director)

Maria Russell (Jury Duty) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Maria Russell (Jury Duty)

Joel Kim Booster at the Spirit Awards 2024

Joel Kim Booster

FYI: Joel is wearing a Helmut Lang suit, Camper boots, and jewelry by David Yurman and Tom Wood.

Mekki Keeper (Jury Duty) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Mekki Keeper (Jury Duty)

Trisha LaFache (Jury Duty) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Trisha LaFache (Jury Duty)

Ben Seaward (Jury Duty) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Ben Seaward (Jury Duty)

John Magaro (Past Lives) at the Spirit Awards 2024

John Magaro (Past Lives)

Olivia Washington (I’m a Virgo) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Olivia Washington (I’m a Virgo)

Kara Young (I’m a Virgo) at the Spirit Awards 2024

Kara Young (I’m a Virgo)

Jimmy O Yang at the Spirit Awards 2024

Jimmy O Yang

Leah Talabi at the Spirit Awards 2024

Leah Talabi
