Every Celeb at Independent Spirit Awards 2024 - See All Red Carpet Photos & Full Guest List!

The best in independent film and television is being celebrated today at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards!

Lots of celebs are expected to be in attendance for the daytime awards show on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

The event always happens during the day with the beach as a backdrop!

SNL‘s Aidy Bryant is hosting the event this year and it’s being streamed live on the YouTube channels of both IMDb and Film Independent.

American Fiction, May December, and Past Lives are all tied for the most nominations this year with five each, included Best Feature.

Jessica Chastain (Memory) FYI: Jessica is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Simon G earrings.

Emma Roberts FYI: Emma is wearing a custom Valentino look, bag, and shoes with Cartier jewelry.

Greta Lee (Past Lives) FYI: Greta is wearing Lii Studio.

Billie Eilish (Swarm) FYI: Billie is wearing Valentino.

Lily Gladstone

Bel Powley (A Small Light) FYI: Bel is wearing Marni.

Steven Yeun (Beef) with wife Joana Pak

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Aidy Bryant (host!)

Will Ferrell (May December, producer)

Adam Brody (American Fiction)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Elizabeth Banks FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Jacquemus dress.

Quinta Brunson

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Anna Kendrick FYI: Anna is wearing a Markarian dress, Santoni shoes, and Anita Ko jewelry.

Anne Hathaway (Eileen) FYI: Anne is wearing Valentino.

Taylor Zakhar Perez FYI: Taylor is wearing Alexander McQueen.

Michelle Williams

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) FYI: Andrew is wearing a custom Etro look with Christian Louboutin shoes.

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Emma Corrin (A Murder at the End of the World) FYI: Emma is wearing a custom Miu Miu look with Cartier jewelry.

Natalie Portman (May December) FYI: Natalie is wearing a Balmain dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Nouvel Heritage jewelry.

Dominique Fishback (Swarm) FYI: Dominique is wearing a Bach Mai dress.

Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst FYI: Lydia is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress.

Hannah Einbinder FYI: Hannah is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Benny Safdie

Noomi Rapace FYI: Noomi is wearing vintage Jeremy Scott.

Thomasin McKenzie (Eileen)

Ashley Madekwe FYI: Ashley is wearing a Retrofete top and skirt, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Yuzefi bag, Dauphin earrings, and Azlee rings.

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry) FYI: Lewis is wearing a full Canali look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Garrett Leight sunglasses.

Milo Ventimiglia FYI: Milo is wearing Brioni.

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin (Theater Camp)

Aisha Tyler

Aja Naomi King

Stephanie Hsu FYI: Stephanie is wearing a kate spade new york outfit and bag, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Reza jewelry.

Jurnee Smollett

Rachel Sennott (Bottoms) FYI: Rachel is wearing Balenciaga.

Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms)

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) FYI: Dominic is wearing a custom Saint Laurent look with an Omega watch.

Jharrel Jerome (I’m a Virgo)

Charles Melton (May December) FYI: Charles is wearing Louis Vuitton with an Omega watch and Anita Ko jewelry.

Ali Wong (Beef) FYI: Ali is wearing a Cong Tri dress, Brandon Blackwood shoes, and Cast jewels.

Zoe Lister-Jones (Slip)

Ramon Rodriguez (Will Trent) FYI: Ramon is wearing a Giorgio Armani look.

Ronald Gladden (Jury Duty)

Trace Lysette (Monica)

Marin Ireland (Eileen)

Gavin Casalegno

John Ortiz (American Fiction)

Aria Mia Loberti (All the Light We Cannot See) FYI: Aria is wearing a Giorgio Armani look.

A.V. Rockwell (A Thousand and One, director)

Rory Culkin FYI: Rory is wearing Celine Homme.

Clark Backo (The Changeling)

Adina Porter (The Changeling)

Teo Yoo (Past Lives)

Judy Reyes (Birth/Rebirth)

Franz Rogowski (Passages) FYI: Franz is wearing Saint Laurent.

Luke Tennie (Shrinking)

Lorene Scafaria

Cassandra Blair (Jury Duty)

Boots Riley (I’m a Virgo, director/creator)

Jim Gaffigan

Glenn Howerton (BlackBerry)

Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs)

Natalie Morales

Emma Seligman (Bottoms, director)

Erika Alexander (American Fiction)

Molly Gordon (Theater Camp) FYI: Molly is wearing Valentino.

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction, director)

Celine Song (Past Lives, director)

Maria Russell (Jury Duty)

Joel Kim Booster FYI: Joel is wearing a Helmut Lang suit, Camper boots, and jewelry by David Yurman and Tom Wood.

Mekki Keeper (Jury Duty)

Trisha LaFache (Jury Duty)

Ben Seaward (Jury Duty)

John Magaro (Past Lives)

Olivia Washington (I’m a Virgo)

Kara Young (I’m a Virgo)

Jimmy O Yang