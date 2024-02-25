Selena Gomez Teases What to Expect From 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival

Selena Gomez is teasing the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot!

The Disney Channel series originally ran from 2007 to 2012. In January, a revival was confirmed to be in the works with Selena and other stars set to return!

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday (February 23), Selena offered a sneak peak of what fans should expect in the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place follow-up show!

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s not a reboot. It’s gonna be a different version, I guess,” she told the host. “It’s gonna be really fun. I was excited to bring the characters back.”

Selena also confirmed that the new series will include a heavy dose of magic!

“Well, yeah. I am the family wizard,” she said. “I’m excited for you guys to see it.”

Find out which stars are slated to return for the Wizards of Waverly Place revival!

Watch Selena’s full interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live here…