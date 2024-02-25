Top Stories
Sun, 25 February 2024 at 5:19 pm

Anne Hathaway Looks So Chic in Glistening Jumpsuit on Spirit Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Anne Hathaway is always giving us amazing looks on the red carpet!

The 41-year-old actress looked chic in a glistening jumpsuit while attending the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

Anne was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for her work in the movie Eileen, but the award went to The HoldoversDa’Vine Joy Randolph.

Also in attendance at the event were Anne‘s co-stars Marin Ireland, who was also nominated in the category, and Thomasin McKenzie.

Make sure to check out our post with photos of EVERY celeb who attended the event!

FYI: Anne is wearing Valentino with Bulgari jewels and Aquazurra shoes. Thomasin is wearing a Prada look with Cartier jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Anne Hathaway and others at the awards show…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, Anne Hathaway, Independent Spirit Awards, Marin Ireland, Thomasin McKenzie