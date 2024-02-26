Jodie Turner-Smith Talks Joshua Jackson Split For the First Time, 4 Months After Filing For Divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith is breaking her silence on her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

The 37-year-old actress filed papers back in October 2023 to divorce the 45-year-old actor.

She cited “irreconcilable differences” and requested joint custody for the couple’s three-year-old daughter.

In a new interview, Jodie opened up about her divorce for the first time.

“I don’t think it’s a failure,” Jodie shared with the UK’s Sunday Times. “We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter.”

“The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved,” she added.

Jodie also opened up about how their daughter is their priority and staying true to what’s best for you.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK,” she said. “The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children. There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’ If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

Jodie and Joshua reached a custody agreement just a month after the divorce papers were filed, but they did disagree on one thing.