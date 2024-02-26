Kal Penn to Star as Anna Nicole Smith's Doctor In Upcoming Movie About Her Final Days

Kal Penn has been cast to star as a pivotal person in the final days of Anna Nicole Smith‘s life.

The 46-year-old actor has been cast to portray Dr. Sandeep Kapoor in the upcoming movie Trust Me, I’m a Doctor, according to Variety.

The news comes nearly three weeks after the 17 year anniversary of the late model and actress’ death.

Trust Me, I’m a Doctor takes place during the final days leading up to her death, and is based off of her doctor, Dr Sandeep Kapoor‘s, 2017 book of the same name.

According to Variety, the upcoming movie “follows Smith’s pain-medication doctor whose life was turned upside down when he was implicated in the wrongful death trials of the one-time Playboy centerfold.”

Anna‘s death was ruled an accidental drug overdose of chloral hydrate, which became more toxic combined with other prescription drugs in her system.

Thane Economou wrote the script and will direct. Kal will also be executive producing.

The upcoming pic will reportedly start filming in Toronto this spring, and casting for who will portray Anna Nicole is currently underway.

This is the second movie in recent times that will be centering on Anna Nicole Smith.

Hurricana, which recently wrapped production, will center on her “devoted therapist, Khristine, who in an attempt to save her client’s life embarks on a 36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow. The film is described a story of the immense hurricane-like force that was Smith and the fateful string of events that led her to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her.”

Holly Hunter will stars as Khristine, while Sylvia Hoeks also stars.