Olivia Rodrigo Talked Growing Up at Guts Tour Concert, Revealed Recent Purchases After Turning 21

Olivia Rodrigo is officially an adult!

The actress and singer turned 21 years old this past week, on Tuesday (February 20), and she kicked off her Guts World Tour just three days later on Friday night (February 23).

At the opening night of her tour, she revealed a couple things she recently purchased since turning “of age,” and talked about growing up, before performing her song “Teenage Dream.”

During the show, she revealed she bought cigarettes and beer for the first time, but she didn’t partake in either.

“I promise I didn’t consume it. I just bought because I f-cking could,” she proclaimed, via a video posted to TikTok.

“Anyway, all this to say that I think growing up isn’t so scary after all and life just kind of gets better at the end,” she added while playing the piano, all before going into the next song.

