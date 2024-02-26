Top Stories
Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Taylor Swift Dispels Yellow Dress Fan Theory at Final Sydney 'Eras Tour' Show

Taylor Swift Dispels Yellow Dress Fan Theory at Final Sydney 'Eras Tour' Show

Paramount+ Canceled 1 TV Show &amp; Renewed 2 Others!

Paramount+ Canceled 1 TV Show & Renewed 2 Others!

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 1:45 pm

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted out together this morning!

The 49-year-old actor/director and 28-year-old model grabbed a meal together on Monday (February 26) at Corner Bar in New York City. They were seen arriving together in the same car and then leaving together as well. If you don’t know, Bradley and Gigi had been linked since the fall of 2023.

Bradley must have taken a very quick flight from the west coast as he was in attendance at the 2024 Producers Guild Awards the evening prior. He also attended the SAG Awards this past weekend as well.

Bradley has been making the rounds this awards season with his film Maestro, which has received numerous nominations in acting categories for both himself and Carey Mulligan.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper out to breakfast together…
Just Jared on Facebook
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 01
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 02
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 03
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 04
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 05
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 06
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 07
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 08
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 09
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 10
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 11
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 12
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 13
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 14
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 15
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 16
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 17
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 18
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 19
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 20
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 21
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 22
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 23
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 24
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 25
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 26
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 27
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 28
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 29
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 30
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 31
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 32
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 33
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 34
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 35
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 36
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 37
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 38
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 39
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 40
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 41
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 42
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 43
bradley cooper gigi hadid out to breakfast 44

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid