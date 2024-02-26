Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted out together this morning!

The 49-year-old actor/director and 28-year-old model grabbed a meal together on Monday (February 26) at Corner Bar in New York City. They were seen arriving together in the same car and then leaving together as well. If you don’t know, Bradley and Gigi had been linked since the fall of 2023.

Bradley must have taken a very quick flight from the west coast as he was in attendance at the 2024 Producers Guild Awards the evening prior. He also attended the SAG Awards this past weekend as well.

Bradley has been making the rounds this awards season with his film Maestro, which has received numerous nominations in acting categories for both himself and Carey Mulligan.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper out to breakfast together…